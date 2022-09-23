Bihar: Nitish Kumar backstabbed BJP to fulfill his prime ministerial ambitions, says Amit Shah

Bihar: Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says 'Nitish sitting in Lalu's lap' | ANI

Purnea, Bihar: When Amit Shah says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not have any ideology, he is right to a large extent. Nitish broke the Mahagathbandhan to form government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then recently ditched the BJP to get back with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

In all Nitish Kumar continues ruling Bihar.

Nitish's recent break-up with BJP has left the party fuming. So, today, while addressing a rally in Purnea, BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah came down heavily on the Janata Dal (United) chief.

Shah claimed that Nitish Kumar backstabbed the BJP to join hands with RJD and Congress, in order to fulfil his prime ministerial ambitions.

"Nitish-ji, you did the same thing in 2014. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Bihar will rout this Mahagathbandhan. BJP will form a government with full majority after the 2025 assembly polls," Shah claimed.

#WATCH | Today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) & (CM) Nitish Kumar have stomachache. They want to instill unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India; fear not: HM Amit Shah, in Purnea pic.twitter.com/WzEL0Yjb6j — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

The home minister asserted that the BJP will form a government with full majority in the Bihar, alleging that Kumar does not have any ideology, so he gave up socialism in favour of caste-based politics.

"Today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) & (CM) Nitish Kumar have stomachache. They want to instill unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India; fear not," Shah added.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav retorted to Shah's claims and presence in the state. "Did he come here to scare anyone? He is the Home Minister of the country but did it seem so? To me, he neither appeared to be a political leader nor a Home Minister. I don't want to say what did he seem like," Tejashwi Yadav said on Amit Shah.