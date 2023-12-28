 Assam CM Himanta Deletes Post After Controversy; AIMIM Chief Owaisi Hits Out, Says 'Hindutva Is Antithetical To Liberty, Equality, Fraternity, Justice'
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi | Twitter@AIMIM

Assam Chief Minister Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma deleted deleted a post that sparked massive controversy and gathered immense criticism by netizens. Taking to X (Formerly known as twitter), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had reportedly said that the Shudra's job is to serve the upper castes. He immediately deleted the tweet following massive flak from netizens.

Launching a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIMIM Chief asaduddin Owaisi took to X (Formerly known as Twitter).

He said, "In a recently deleted post, Assam CM elaborated on his vision of society. “…farming, cow rearing, and commerce are natural duties of the Vaishya and serving the Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas is the natural duty of the Shudras.”

He also added, "Holding a constitutional position, your oath is to treat every citizen equally. It’s reflected in the unfortunate cruelty that Assam’s Muslims have faced in the past few years. Hindutva is antithetical to Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice."

Himanta vs Owaisi in July

This is not the first time that war of words has broken out between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In July 2023, Owaisi had said, "there is a group in the country who will blame Miya Muslims for everything that goes wrong, if the buffalo doesn't give milk, or the hen does not lay eggs" .

The remark was made as a retaliation to Assam CM who had blamed Miya Muslims for the soaring price of vegetables in Guwahati. "Miya Muslims have their roots in Bangladesh. Miya Muslims have been increasing the rates in Guwahati, while the vegetable prices are lower in rural areas", Himanta Biswa said.

