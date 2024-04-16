AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Uddhav Thackeray For 'Supporting Triple Talaq & CAA'

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi fired salvos at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday during a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

While campaigning for the AIMIM candidate for Aurangabad, Imtiaz Jaleel, Owaisi said that Uddhav supported BJP's Triple Talaq and CAA laws, and today they project themselves as secular and sympathetic to Muslims.

Owaisi's criticism of Uddhav followed a meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and Muslim leaders.

Owaisi also criticised Chandrakant Khaire, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. Khaire, who served as the MP from this constituency for multiple terms, faced defeat by Jaleel in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Owaisi engaged with religious leaders throughout the day, including representatives from the Aurangabad Catholic Diocese.

Furthermore, during his address, Owaisi took a swipe at PM Modi for his remark about "opposition leaders eating meat during Sawan". "Modi spoke about some people's meat-eating habits during certain festivals, but would it be right if I say that since I fast during Ramzan you too should do that?" he asked.

Alleging that the BJP can accept money in the form of electoral bonds from beef-exporting firms but will not allow a meat trader to set up a shop, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stated here on Monday. "Is this the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'?" questioned Owaisi.