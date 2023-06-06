AIIMS Delhi Thwarts Second Cyber Attack In A Year, Threat Neutralised By Cyber-Security Systems

AIIMS | Photo by ANI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi came under yet another cyber attack on Tuesday but the security systems placed at the hospital was able to successfully deal with it. AIIMS informed that a malware attack took place on its servers but the services remain fully secure as it was "neutralised".

The attack was detected at 2.50 pm by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS.

"A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi.

"The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The eHospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," AIIMS informed in a tweet.

Cyber attack from Chinese hackers

This is the second cyber attack on AIIMS' servers in a year. A similar attack in November last year cripped hospital registration, admission, and discharge services for two weeks.

AIIMS Delhi first reported a failure in its servers on November 23, 2022. Two of the analysts deployed to look after the servers' securities have also been suspended for the alleged breach of cyber security.

It was later discovered that the cyber attack was carried out by Chinese hackers, a senior government source said adding that data in the five servers were successfully retrieved.