AIIMS-Bhopal Organises Yoga For Cancer Patients, Cites Speedy Recovery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal organised yoga for cancer patients on Tuesday. The session aimed to highlight the therapeutic benefits of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being among cancer patients.

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh emphasized the crucial role of yoga therapy in accelerating the recovery process alongside conventional treatments. He urged not only cancer patients but also their family members to embrace the practice of yoga. He encouraged regular yoga sessions for cancer patients and stressed the importance of spreading awareness about its positive impact.

He encouraged all individuals to incorporate yoga into their daily routines and encouraged them to inspire their family and friends to do the same.

The yoga session witnessed active participation from approximately 35 cancer patients along with their care-givers. Participants were guided through various practices, including breathing exercises, pranayama techniques, relaxation practices, and meditation.

Following the invigorating session, a special breakfast comprising of Ragi idli was served to the participants. This gesture aimed to promote the inclusion of millets in their daily diet, fostering a healthier lifestyle.

The 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations at AIIMS Bhopal serve as a testament to the transformative power of yoga in enhancing the well- being of cancer patients. The Department of AYUSH remains committed to organizing such events regularly to create awareness and encourage the integration of yoga into the lives of individuals and their families.