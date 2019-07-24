AIADMK MP V Maitreyan breaks down during farewell speech in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Remembering late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, outgoing AIADMK MP V Maitreyan on Wednesday broke down during his farewell speech in Rajya Sabha.

"At this juncture I place on record deep sense of gratitude towards my beloved leader, Amma (Jayalalithaa) for having immense faith in me & sending me to this House for 3 terms.

She gave me the honour of being the only member from AIADMK to have been given membership to Rajya Sabha for three terms. My unalloyed loyalty to her will always be there," Maitreyan said in fumbled voice.

The AIADMK MP also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Jaitley.

"I would like to express my thanks to one person who has guided me throughout in this house and considered me as his brother Shri Aruj Jaitely. I wish he has a speedy recovery from his illness and guide others also in future," he said.

"I cannot forget my longtime friend and Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom I know since 90s and I had been a loyal emissary between him and Madam. I sincerely thank him for personal affection for me," Maitreyan said.