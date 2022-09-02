AIADMK leadership issue: Madras HC sets aside earlier order, EPS single leader

AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami |

Madras High Court on September 2 held up the validity of AIADMK General Council meeting and set aside its earlier order by single-judge bench Justice G Jayachandran in favour of O Panneerselvam on party leadership dispute.

The court was hearing AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami's plea against Jayachandran's order that had ruled the party's July 11 General council meet as invalid where Palaniswami was named interim chief and expelled his rival O Panneerselvam.

Justice Jayachandran had ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23 this year. This order stripped Palaniswami from the post of interim general secretary of the party and OPS got his earlier posts of Treasurer and Co-ordinator of the party, restored.