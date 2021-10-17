e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:38 PM IST

AIADMK celebrates 50th anniversary; VK Sasikala hoists party flag – See pics

ANI
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The fiftieth-anniversary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was celebrated with pomp and show here on Sunday, marking the commencement of year-long celebrations to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Friday released a joint statement announcing that AIADMK's party headquarters in Royapettah will be renamed as the 'MGR Maaligai' on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebrations today.

Advertisement

Party workers flocked to the headquarters that was decked up in flowers and garlands. Large posters and banners of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and leader J Jayalalithaa have been set up.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets outside the MGR memorial at Thyagaraya Nagar.

Advertisement

Sasikala had on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach here. AIADMK was formed on October 17, 1972.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal