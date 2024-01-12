Ahmedabad: Woman Running After Being Caught By Husband And Boyfriend's Wife Falls Off Hotel Balcony

Balcony | Representational Image | Pexels

Ahmedabad, January 12: A woman allegedly having an extramarital affair fell off the balcony of a hotel in Ahmedabad after being caught by her husband and boyfriend's wife. The incident took place at Hotel Royal on Science City Road in Ahmedabad's Sola on January 10. The woman, Priya (name changed), survived the fall and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the cops are investigation whether Priya fell or she was pushed off the balcony.

Priya was allegedly with her boyfriend Raj (name changed) in a room on the second floor of Hotel Royal. Raj's wife Jiya (name changed) somehow came to know about Priya and her husband. She reached the hotel along with Priya's husband Rahul and sister Radha (both names changed). The trio was talking while heading towards the room and Priya and Raj heard them, according to the FIR.

Here's What Happened At Hotel

In her complaint, Jiya said Priya and Raj were standing in the balcony. When she confronted Raj, he allegedly thrashed her. When Radha tried to save Jiya, Priya allegedly started beating her. Finally, Rahul saved both Jiya and Radha from the attack. Meanwhile, Priya attempted to run and allegedly fell off the balcony.

Someone from the hotel called an ambulance and Priya was taken to a hospital. Jiya was also hospitalised for her injuries. Later, based on Jiya's complaint, the police registered a case against Priya and Raj, and launched an investigation. The cops are checking CCTV footages to ascertain whether Priya fell off the balcony or someone had pushed her.