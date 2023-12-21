Ahmedabad Court Denies Bail To Teacher Accused Of Showing Pornography To Minors

Ahmedabad special court | Photo: Representative Image

In a recent legal development, an Ahmedabad city sessions court, on December 19, refused bail to a 20-year-old school karate teacher accused of sexually harassing minors. The accused faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, specifically under sections 11 (iii) and 12, along with relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for allegedly showing obscene videos to girls aged 10 and 12 during karate lessons.

Judge Stresses on Protecting Children

According to the reports, the court presided over by a special Pocso judge, underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding children from potential harm. The judge remarked, "To protect the children from such offences, bail should not be granted to the accused persons involved." This strong stance reflects the judiciary's commitment to prioritizing the well-being and safety of minors.

Expressing disappointment in the accused's breach of trust, the court noted that the teacher had failed to fulfill his duties, which could have adverse effects on the career and psychology of the affected minors. The judge stated, "It is clear that the (accused) is in the noble profession of teaching and working as a teacher in the school and teaching karate to the girls students. However, the (accused) has failed to discharge his duties to teach the students in a proper way."

Impact on Minors' Psychological Well-being Acknowledged

The judge emphasized the potential trauma suffered by the victims, stating, "The trauma one suffers as a consequence of such an act cannot even be described in simple terms." Recognizing the profound and lasting impact on a child's growth and dignity, the court highlighted the need for responsible conduct, especially within the educational setting.

Taking into account the gravity of the situation, the court considered statements from 31 parents who filed complaints against the accused for showing obscene videos to their minor children. The decision to deny bail also considered the ongoing investigation, including pending statements from affected students and the examination of the seized mobile phone for alleged videos.