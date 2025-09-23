 Ahmedabad Police Inspector Vanraj Manjariya Dies Of Rabies After Getting Scratched By Pet Dog's Nail Despite Regular Vaccination
Inspector Manjariya was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he remained under treatment for several days. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to the infection.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Ahmedabad Police Inspector Vanraj Manjariya Dies Of Rabies After Getting Scratched By Pet Dog's Nail Despite Regular Vaccination | X/@jpsinner11

Ahmedabad: A police inspector serving in Ahmedabad’s control room died after reportedly contracting rabies from a scratch inflicted by his pet German Shepherd, despite the dog being regularly vaccinated.

The incident raised alarm over pet safety and awareness of rabies prevention.

How a scratch led to fatal infection

According to a report by Gujarat Samachar, the officer, identified as Inspector Vanraj Manjariya, sustained a scratch from his dog’s nail around five days ago. Believing it was minor and not a bite, he did not seek immediate medical care. The wound, however, led to the onset of rabies, a disease with no effective cure once symptoms appear.

Inspector Manjariya was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, where he remained under treatment for several days. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to the infection. Hospital sources told the publication that the progression of the disease was rapid and irreversible.

Warning over rabies awareness increases

Rabies is known to attack the central nervous system, often leading to erratic behaviour and neurological decline. In severe cases, patients require physical restraint to prevent self-harm. Officials confirmed that during his final hours, Manjariya had to be tied to his hospital bed as the virus affected his brain.

The incident shocked the city police force and his mourning family members alike. Local reports described it as a reminder of the dangers posed even by seemingly minor injuries caused by domestic animals.

According to health officials, pet vaccination is essential but does not completely eliminate the risk of infection. They urged pet owners and the public to seek medical advice immediately if scratched or bitten, even by vaccinated animals. Quick medical attention, including anti-rabies prophylaxis, is critical to preventing fatal outcomes.

