Ahmedabad Man Arrested For Molesting Minor Daughter

A 46-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad Friday for allegedly molesting his 15-year-old daughter for the past one year. The Ahmedabad police have arrested the father under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

Police sources said that the accused father was living with his three children in Ahmedabad’s Vatva area and that his wife had left him eight years ago due to poverty.

While his wife was gone, the father sexually molested his 15-year-old daughter for more than a year. Mentally broken due to constant abuse by her father, the victim finally told her friend the whole truth about her father. After which the accused was arrested by the police.

Based on the daughter's complaint, the Vatva police registered a case against the father under sections including POCSO and misdemeanor and arrested the father and conducted further interrogation.

ACP Jadeja of Vatwa Police Station said that a minor girl whose age is 15 years and 6 months living in Ghodasar area of Vatwa city of Ahmedabad has filed a complaint of rape against her father. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation. Now the accused father has been arrested. According to the complaint of the minor, the father had raped her twice in the last one year. The victim's mother left home with 3 children and her husband 8 years ago due to poverty.