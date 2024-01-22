Ahmedabad Cyber Police Arrests Eight For Online Gambling Through App

Representative Image

Ahmedabad: In a novel twist to the fight against gambling, the Ahmedabad cybercrime police have registered the state's first case of live online gambling, busting a racket operated through a mobile app. Eight individuals, including the mastermind, were arrested during a Sunday raid in the Madhavpura area of the city.

"The accused used this app to bypass the hassle of running physical gambling dens, fearing police raids," revealed BD Bhatt, Police Inspector of the city's cybercrime police station. "It was a live streaming setup, accessible to anyone with an internet connection across Gujarat."

Police kept a close watch on the operations

Acting on a tip-off, police kept a close watch on the operation run by Usmangali, believed to be the key figure behind the app. During the raid, officers found a mobile phone mounted on a tripod, broadcasting the gambling scene live.

"Entry to the app was restricted," Bhatt explained. "Usmangali charged an initial fee of ₹10,000 for access, which doubled as the player's virtual gambling balance. For smaller amounts, players could transfer money online, but for anything exceeding ten thousand, Usmangali even sent his men to physically place bets on their behalf."

Authorities believe this online format was an attempt to evade detection by conventional police raids. However, the vigilance of the cyber crime unit led to the successful bust.

"This marks a significant development in our fight against gambling," Bhatt stated. "The internet opens up new avenues for criminal activity, and we are constantly adapting our strategies to combat these emerging threats."

The investigation into the app's development and the extent of its user base is currently underway. The arrested individuals face charges under relevant sections of the Public Gambling Act and Information Technology Act for operating an illegal online gambling platform.