 Enforcement Directorate Raids 22 Locations In Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat & Mehsana In Illegal Immigration Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEnforcement Directorate Raids 22 Locations In Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat & Mehsana In Illegal Immigration Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate Raids 22 Locations In Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat & Mehsana In Illegal Immigration Money Laundering Case

According to the ED, during the search operations, cash amounting to Rs. 1.5 crore, approximately in INR and foreign currencies equivalent to Rs. 21 lakh were seized.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Enforcement Directorate |

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations on January 19 and 20, 2024, at 22 locations in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat and Mehsana, linked to the key conspirators Bobby alias Bharatbhai Patel, Charanjit Singh and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the case of illegal foreign immigration, said the agency in a press release issued on Sunday.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by Gujarat Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Passports Act for their involvement in sending Indian citizens abroad illegally since 2015.

Read Also
Video: ED Arrives At Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Residence To Question Him In Alleged Land Scam Case...
article-image

The ED investigation revealed that the accused persons were taking huge consideration for sending Indian citizens abroad illegally on the basis of bogus or fabricated documents for getting visas to different countries with duplicate or bogus passports used as genuine by impersonating the passengers wrongly, said the agency.

For this purpose, they used to collect Rs 60 to 75 lakh from one passenger, Rs 1 to 1.25 crore from a couple (husband and wife) and Rs 1.25 to 1.75 crore if children were also accompanied, from the passengers desirous of going abroad, said ED.

Read Also
Mumbai News: ED Summons Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Again In Covid Body Bag Scam
article-image

According to the ED, during the search operations, cash amounting to Rs. 1.5 crore, approximately in INR and foreign currencies equivalent to Rs. 21 lakh were seized. Further, various other incriminating evidence in the form of digital as well as documentary evidence has been recovered and seized.

Bobby Patel was also involved in the 2022 Dingucha case, where a family of four was frozen to death while attempting to illegally enter the United States from Canada. Further investigation is in progress, said ED.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Police Marathon: Pylon Collapse Injures Police Official & Participant; Horrific Visuals...

Kolkata Police Marathon: Pylon Collapse Injures Police Official & Participant; Horrific Visuals...

Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During...

Watch: DDC Member Slaps AAP Leader Jibran Dar Over 'Inciting Youth To Vote For Party' During...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 21-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 21-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

West Bengal: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Lead 'All-Faith' Rally In Kolkata On January 22

West Bengal: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee To Lead 'All-Faith' Rally In Kolkata On January 22

Video: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi 'Lost Cool' After Crowd Raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Modi' Slogans In...

Video: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi 'Lost Cool' After Crowd Raised 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Modi' Slogans In...