 Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: UK Sets Up 'Reception Centre' In Ummed Hotel To Aid Kin Of British Nationals Following Air India AI-171 Plane Crash
PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The UK has set up a "reception centre" in a hotel near Ahmedabad airport to provide support and advice for the families and friends of British nationals following the Air India plane crash on June 12, its High Commission here said on Saturday.

The London-bound flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire on Thursday moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people, including 52 British nationals who were on board the flight, were killed in the crash.

One person, a British citizen, has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident.

"The UK has set up a Reception Centre in the Ummed Hotel to provide support and advice for the families and friends of British nationals following the plane crash on 12 June," the British High Commission said in the post on X.

"The UK Reception Centre, near Ahmedabad airport, will be open from 0900 to 2100 every day, starting today," it said.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, said that she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Friday and shared condolences on behalf of her country in the face of the tragic plane crash a day ago.

Cameron underlined that the UK and India are "working together" to establish facts linked with the accident.

