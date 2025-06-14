Air India And Air India Express To Discontinue '171' Flight After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy | PTI

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will discontinue flight number '171' following the fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on Thursday, which resulted in 241 fatalities. The aircraft was on its route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Starting June 17, this service will be renumbered as 'AI 159'.

Airlines commonly retire specific flight numbers after tragic incidents, as a sign of respect for the victims. Changes to the booking system were implemented on Friday. Additionally, Air India Express has decided to stop using flight number 'IX 171'. This move aligns with past practices, such as the discontinuation of a flight number following a 2020 crash in Kozhikode that killed 21 individuals.

The retirement of flight number '171' is a gesture honoring the victims of a tragic incident.

A high-level, multi-disciplinary committee, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, has been established to investigate the causes of this air disaster and develop guidelines to avert future occurrences, as announced by the civil aviation ministry.

This committee will complement existing investigations by relevant organizations and includes key members such as the Civil Aviation Secretary, Additional Secretary from the home ministry, and representatives from the Gujarat home department, Gujarat disaster response authority, Ahmedabad Police, Indian Air Force, BCAS, and DGCA, along with the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services. Concurrently, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its inquiry into the crash.