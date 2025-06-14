 Air India And Air India Express To Discontinue '171' Flight After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India And Air India Express To Discontinue '171' Flight After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy

Air India And Air India Express To Discontinue '171' Flight After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy

Air India and Air India Express will retire flight number '171' after a tragic crash that killed 241 people. The service will be renumbered to 'AI 159' starting June 17, following industry practices.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Air India And Air India Express To Discontinue '171' Flight After Ahmedabad Plane Crash Tragedy | PTI

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will discontinue flight number '171' following the fatal crash of a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on Thursday, which resulted in 241 fatalities. The aircraft was on its route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Starting June 17, this service will be renumbered as 'AI 159'.

Airlines commonly retire specific flight numbers after tragic incidents, as a sign of respect for the victims. Changes to the booking system were implemented on Friday. Additionally, Air India Express has decided to stop using flight number 'IX 171'. This move aligns with past practices, such as the discontinuation of a flight number following a 2020 crash in Kozhikode that killed 21 individuals.

The retirement of flight number '171' is a gesture honoring the victims of a tragic incident. In a similar move in 2020, Air India Express discontinued the flight number associated with the Kozhikode accident, which resulted in 21 deaths. The crash of the Boeing 787-8 en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad airport led to the loss of 241 lives among passengers and crew, as well as casualties on the ground when the aircraft struck a medical college complex.

A high-level, multi-disciplinary committee, chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, has been established to investigate the causes of this air disaster and develop guidelines to avert future occurrences, as announced by the civil aviation ministry.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: Govt Forms High-Level Panel To Investigate Air India AI-171 Crash
article-image

This committee will complement existing investigations by relevant organizations and includes key members such as the Civil Aviation Secretary, Additional Secretary from the home ministry, and representatives from the Gujarat home department, Gujarat disaster response authority, Ahmedabad Police, Indian Air Force, BCAS, and DGCA, along with the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services. Concurrently, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) continues its inquiry into the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition...

Back To Cracked Walls And Broken Promises: Joshimath’s Forgotten Families Return To Unsafe Homes...

Back To Cracked Walls And Broken Promises: Joshimath’s Forgotten Families Return To Unsafe Homes...