Ahead of inauguration, PM Modi shares photos of Jan Shatabdi Express with Vistadome coaches

According to the Railway Ministry, the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express has been provided with the new-age "Vista-dome tourist coach" which will offer a panoramic view of the skyline.

Other trains which will be inaugurated on Sunday are the Mahamana Express, Dadar-Kevadia Express, Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express, Kevadia-Rewa Express, Chennai-Kevadia Express, and two MEMU trains between Kevadia and Pratapnagar.

Besides these, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Dabhoi-Chandod broad gauge railway line, Chandod-Kevadiya new broad gauge railway line, newly electrified Pratapnagar- Kevadiya section and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya.

Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification. These projects are aimed to boost development and tourism in the region.

Situated near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district, the 'Statue of Unity' is the world's tallest statue and monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India's first home minister as well as deputy prime minister. The statue was inaugurated in October 2018 by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

