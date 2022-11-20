e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAhead of Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP suspends seven rebel MLAs

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP suspends seven rebel MLAs

This time the BJP is facing more revolts on many seats as compared to the Congress, said Dilop Patel, a political analyst.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP suspends seven rebel MLAs | File Photo
Follow us on

Gandhinagar: In the poll-bound Gujarat, state BJP Chief C R Patil on Sunday suspended seven rebels from Saurashtra and South Gujarat for filing their nomination as independent candidates.

Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said the party has suspended Harsad Vasava (Nandod constituency- Narmada district), Arvindbhai Ladani (Keshod- Junagadh), Chhatrasinh Gunjarsaria (Dhrangadhra - Surendranagar), Ketan Patel (Pardi - Valsad), Bharat Chavda (Rajkot rural - Rajkot), Uday Shah (Veraval - Gir Somnath) and Karan Baraiya from Rajula in Amreli district for anti-party activities.

This time the BJP is facing more revolts on many seats as compared to the Congress, said Dilop Patel, a political analyst.

Madhu Srivastav is contesting from Vaghodia (Vadodara), Dinesh Patel from Padra, Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad and cooperative leader Mavji Desai from Dhanera.

On many seats, workers are contesting against party candidates

On many seats, workers are contesting against party candidates like Rajulben Desai has filed nomination from Deesa seat, Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South, Shankar Chaudhhary from Tharad, V D Zala's from Himatnagar.

The rebels are calling them parachute candidates and are of the view that the party should have fielded only local candidates. Some more suspensions are likely this week, as those who are contesting as independent and have not resigned from the the BJP, are likely to face action, said sources.

Read Also
After remarks on 'Shivaji Maharaj' Ajit Pawar asks Bhagat Singh Koshyari to consider quitting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India to post 6.5-7.1% growth in current fiscal: Deloitte Report

India to post 6.5-7.1% growth in current fiscal: Deloitte Report

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP suspends seven rebel MLAs

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP suspends seven rebel MLAs

Voluntary retirement scheme: Air India gives cabin crew option to extend their release date

Voluntary retirement scheme: Air India gives cabin crew option to extend their release date

C. V. Raman Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the first Asian and non-white person who won...

C. V. Raman Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about the first Asian and non-white person who won...

Karnataka: Mangaluru auto blast accused Shareeq's home raided

Karnataka: Mangaluru auto blast accused Shareeq's home raided