 Agra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAgra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman

Agra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman

The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle now arrested

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Agra: A watchman brutally murdered a six-year-old girl following an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

The child was drowned in a water tank, and her head was bludgeoned with a stone, police said on Monday. Her lifeless body was discarded in a pile of garbage. According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family.

Read Also
Bihar Crime: 4 Held For Gangrape, Murder & Chopping Off Breast Of 60-Year-Old Woman In Nawada
article-image

Suspect arrested

Suspicion arose when Jabbar, a Labrador police dog, incessantly barked upon encountering Rajveer. With the aid of the sniffer dog, the suspect was apprehended within a few hours. Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village. During interrogation, Rajveer confessed to the crime.

The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle, now faces charges under IPC section 302 (murder), following a complaint filed by the minor's father. DCP Suraj Kumar Rai stated, "The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. During a sexual assault attempt, Rajveer killed the child because she resisted him and cried out for help."

Read Also
MP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Maternal Uncle For 25 Days; Rescued From Gujarat
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Agra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman

Agra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman

'Invitation Only To...': Says Ram Temple Priest In Response To Uddhav Thackeray's 'No Invite'...

'Invitation Only To...': Says Ram Temple Priest In Response To Uddhav Thackeray's 'No Invite'...

Bihar Viral Video: Dalit Woman Beaten By Cop In Broad Daylight In Sitamarhi; Police Issues...

Bihar Viral Video: Dalit Woman Beaten By Cop In Broad Daylight In Sitamarhi; Police Issues...

India Commences 2024 With Successful Launch Of ISRO's XPoSat Mission (IN PICS)

India Commences 2024 With Successful Launch Of ISRO's XPoSat Mission (IN PICS)

Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest

Vijay Mallya Shares Happy New Year Wishes, X Users Begin Meme Fest