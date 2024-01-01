Agra Shocker: Child Brutally Attacked & Drowned In Water Tank After Failed Rape Attempt By Watchman

Representative Image

Agra: A watchman brutally murdered a six-year-old girl following an unsuccessful rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

The child was drowned in a water tank, and her head was bludgeoned with a stone, police said on Monday. Her lifeless body was discarded in a pile of garbage. According to the police, the accused, 45-year-old Rajveer Singh, initially feigned assistance in the search for the girl alongside her family.

Suspect arrested

Suspicion arose when Jabbar, a Labrador police dog, incessantly barked upon encountering Rajveer. With the aid of the sniffer dog, the suspect was apprehended within a few hours. Both the accused and the victim hailed from the same village. During interrogation, Rajveer confessed to the crime.

The accused, employed as a private watchman safeguarding crop fields from stray cattle, now faces charges under IPC section 302 (murder), following a complaint filed by the minor's father. DCP Suraj Kumar Rai stated, "The accused abducted the child while she was playing outside her house. During a sexual assault attempt, Rajveer killed the child because she resisted him and cried out for help."