 MP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Maternal Uncle For 25 Days; Rescued From Gujarat
MP Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Maternal Uncle For 25 Days; Rescued From Gujarat

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was kidnapped and allegedly raped for 25 days by her own uncle (Mausa) in Gujarat. The victim was rescued by the police from Morami, Gujarat and has been handed over to her family on Sunday. The police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been taken into police custody.

Ramesh, the son of Nansingh Bhilala, had been residing in his in-laws' village of Madanpur with his wife and children after his marriage. On December 5th, he allegedly deceived his minor niece and took her to Gujarat, where he reportedly raped her for nearly a month.

The accused had previously worked as a laborer in Gujarat, where several villagers also work. Acting on a complaint from the victim's relatives, the police initiated an abduction case, and the girl's location was traced to Gujarat.

A police team was sent to Gujarat, and the victim was rescued and brought back to Sheopur. The police recorded her statement, and the family of the survivor has provided their version of the incident.

This incident follows a recent case of an attempted abduction, where swift police intervention resulted in the rescue of a kidnapped girl from Gujarat. Charges have been filed against the accused based on the victim's statement, and legal proceedings are in progress.

