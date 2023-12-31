MP: High Voltage Drama At Jabalpur Railway Station As Argument Between Passenger And TC Turns Violent; Shocking Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger allegedly pushed and punched a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) at Jabalpur Railway Station on Saturday. The fight, captured in a video by the onlookers, is taking rounds on social media.

The incident unfolded on the railway platform, where the passenger and TC were arguing over something, during which the TC pushed the youth. The TTE started the physical assault, prompting the youth to push him back. Despite efforts from onlookers to intervene, the group persisted in attacking the youth.

#WATCH | On Camera: Fight Breaks Out Between Passenger, Ticket Examiner at #Jabalpur Railway Station #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RT55L1zMTT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 31, 2023

The video shows the dispute between the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a passenger, who was wearing a yellow shirt, on the railway platform. Within moments, the situation escalates, and the TTE slaps the passenger. In response, the passenger also hits the TTE, causing him to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, the TTE, along with his colleagues, aggressively beats the passenger in the yellow shirt for quite some time.

Surprisingly, neither the Government Railway Police (GRP) nor the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived at the scene to halt the fight.

Shashi Dhurve, the in-charge of Jabalpur GRP station, stated that neither the TTE nor the youth has filed an official complaint as of now. Dhurve assured that an investigation would be initiated upon receiving a formal complaint.