Agitating farmers reach Vigyan Bhawan to hold talks with Centre over new agri laws: Story so far

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

A group of 36 farmer leaders will attend the meeting. Of the 36 farmer union leaders, 30 hail from Punjab, and the remaining six owe allegiance to Sanyukt Kishan Morcha and other farmer organisations from Haryana and other places, reported news agency IANS.