'Nero fiddled while Rome burnt...': Oppn lambasts PM for watching light and sound show in Varanasi amid farmers protests

Opposition leaders have slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a trip to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, where he enjoyed a light and sound show on the banks of river Ganga, while a massive farmers' protest is on in capital Delhi.

Several Congress leaders called the Prime Minister "Nero" as he tweeted a video of him enjoying the show.

For the uninitated, Nero was the fifth Roman Emperor whose reign is often associated with tyranny and extravagance. The well known expression suggesting that "Nero fiddled while Rome burned" refers to his efforts during the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD. Like many tales, this too is likely to be hyperbolic, both because the fiddle is not believed to have exist at the time, and also because Nero had returned to Rome and begun relief measures soon after the fire broke out.

Congress leaders take the reference from a Supreme Court observation on 2002 riots when it referred to the Narendra Modi-led state government as "modern day Neros".