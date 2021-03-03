After Tejashwi, Akhilesh Yadav too announces support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

Lucknow: After Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has also announced support to Mamta Bannerjee of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

Announcing unconditional support to Mamta Bannerjee, Yadav said in Jhansi that the SP Vice-President Kironmoy Nanda and other senior party leaders will be campaigning for TMC candidates in West Bengal against the BJP.

The SP Chief, however, did not disclose if he will also campaign and hold rallies to support Mamta Bannerjee in West Bengal against the BJP. Yadav claimed that he was in touch with TMC President and other senior TMC leaders to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee had supported Akhilesh Yadav when he had staged a coup against his own father Mulayam Singh Yadav on January 2, 2017 to take the party affairs in his hands.