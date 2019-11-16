After SC verdict on Rafale, BJP workers deface Rahul Gandhi's posters in Kolkata

On Saturday, BJP workers tear and deface posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from the Congress leader after Supreme Court dismissed Rafale review petitions.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday kickstarted its nation-wide demonstration demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to issue an apology for levelling 'baseless allegations' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and misleading the country on Rafale deal.
In Mumbai, the BJP workers assembled and shouted slogans against Rahul and Congress and asked the former party president to answer for his allegations on the Prime Minister. News agency ANI shared pictures of protest held by BJP in Mumbai today.
Earlier on Friday, the BJP said it plans to hold a nationwide protest on November 16 with its cadres across India descending to streets and upping the ante against Congress.
The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful. The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.
"Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict. Lekhi had accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court in which it had allowed additional leaked documents to be put on record as evidence in the Rafale case. Meanwhile, Rahul
