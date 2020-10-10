After Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Ramdas Athawale lone non-BJP minister in Modi govt

On Thursday, many were left grieving after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away, days after undergoing heart surgery. The news was announced by his son Chirag, who tweeted that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder was no longer with us.

"I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," Prime Minister Modi had tweeted at the time. Many other political leaders from across party lines had also tweeted their condolences.

But even as the funerary procedures continue, many have noted that the Modi Cabinet no longer has any representatives from among the BJP allies that make up the NDA. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India is the lone allied party leader who is part of the Central government. He is a Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.