After Rajya Sabha, opposition parties to boycott Lok Sabha for rest of the Monsoon session

The Oppoisiton on Tuesday walked out of Lok Sabha after deciding to boycott the proceedings for the rest of the Monsoon session, hours after a similar move in Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties led by Congress walked out of the Lower House in support of Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended for one week over the ruckus in the House on Sunday.

A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress leader in the House Adhi Ranjan Choudhary said, "Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha are like twin brothers...if one is in pain, the other has to be concerened. Our issue is related to the farm bills, we want it to be taken back. If Tomar ji agrees to take it back, we have no problem with session continuing."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi objected to this and said that What happens in one House has never been discussed in another House.

"What happens in the other House, has never been discussed in another House. This is highly unfortunate that it is being discussed now. Deputy Chairman ki pitai karne ki hadd tak ye log gaye, par main iski charcha nahi karna chahta (They went to the extent of assaulting the Deputy Chairman but I do not want to discuss that)," Joshi said.

Earlier, Opposition parties led by the Congress, including the CPI-M, CPI, TMC, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena, RJD, DMK, TRS and AAP staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said they would boycott the proceedings till the suspension of members is revoked and also demanded that the government bring another bill to ensure that no private player should buy food grains from farmers below the MSP fixed by the government.

"I demand that the government brings another bill in the House which should ensure that no private player can buy food grains from farmers below the MSP. The government should also ensure that the MSP is fixed as per c2 formula under Swaminathan Committee and the should also ensure that all procurement done by central, state governments and FCI be not done below MSP.

"The colleagues who have been suspended for the rest of the session, their suspension be revoked. Till the government does these three things, we will boycott the session," he said in the House while walking out.

Eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday. They staged an overnight protest in the Parliament lawn on Monday over the suspension.