After Rajnath Singh another Union Minister Ajay Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Hours after after Rajnath Singh tested positive for Coronavirus, another Union Minister Ajay Bhatt on December, January 10 tested positive for COVID-19.

The Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism shared the news on Twitter, where he wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate and get tested.!

The news comes on a day when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested positive for COVID-19.

Ajay Bhatt had wished, "Get Well Soon. Prayers for your speedy recovery" to Rajnath Singh after the latter informed on Twitter.

I have tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home.

Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate and get tested.! — Ajay Bhatt (@AjaybhattBJP4UK) January 10, 2022

Former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also tested positive for Covid today.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar tested positive on Sunday. In a tweet, he had said: "And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy."

Recently several Union Ministers tested positive for Covid. These include Mahendra Nath Pandey, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Bharti Pawar, Nityanand Rai, and S.P. Singh Baghel.

BJP MPs Varun Gandhi and Manoj Tiwari also tested positive for Covid. Tiwari, however, has recovered from infection as recent report on Saturday came negative.

Today, India registered single-day rise of 1,79,723 new Covid cases and 146 deaths.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:57 PM IST