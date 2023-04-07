After Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu meets Congress president Kharge, says he brings good furtune to the party

Former Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu visited party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday, a day after meeting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. He referred to Kharge as a "champion for the underprivileged" and a "voice of truth." Sidhu, who received Mallikarjun Kharge's blessings, stated that he "brings positive vibes and good fortune to the party."

Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote on his Twitter handle, "9 Times MLA , Thrice Member Parliament, Champion for the cause of underprivileged, voice of truth...“Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge.” Met and took blessings of Hon’ble Congress President, he brings positive vibes and good fortune for the party.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, Sidhu stated that he can be imprisoned or threatened but will not abandon his commitment to Punjab or his leaders. Sidhu was released from Patiala jail on April 1 after serving his sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

"Met my Mentor Rahul ji and Friend, Philosopher, Guide Priyanka ji in New Delhi Today. You can Jail me, Intimidate me, Block all my financial accounts but My commitment for Punjab and My Leaders will neither flinch nor back an inch!!," he tweeted and also shared a picture of him with the Gandhi siblings.