After Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP To Go Solo In Delhi Too

A day after announcing that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 13 seats in Punjab, party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that it will also fight and win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming elections.

"The BJP is scared that if AAP works so hard, it'll be inevitable for us to win... We will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi... I am sure the people of Punjab will give us a historic mandate by giving us all 13 seats in Punjab," he said, adding "the BJP is scared of only one party, the AAP". Kejriwal was addressing a public rally in Tarn Taran along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Congress will win all 13 seats in Punjab: Kharge

On the same day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while addressing Punjab Congress’s Workers Convention in Ludhiana, said Congress party will win all 13 seats in Punjab. Whereas, hitting at AAP, the state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring announced that “AAP would face a crushing defeat on all 13 seats in Punjab at the hands of Congress” in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, Mallikarjun Kharge talked about the unity of the INDIA block. Kharge said that while in some states the alliance was progressing positively, in some others it wasn’t working out. “But we have to fight, we have to fight alone, till the very end and win. It doesn’t matter who joins us and who doesn’t.

Delhi Chief Minister had announced to contest Lok Sabha elections outside the INDIA block when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was in the state for a meeting to discuss the upcoming poll strategy and concerns about indiscipline within the party.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and Mann will visit Ram Mandir on Monday. During their visit, families of both the Chief Ministers will also accompany them.

(With inputs from IANS)