After PM Modi's jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kiren Rijiju trolls Congress leader with Yoga video

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju dedicated a yoga session to the Congress lawmaker for actively promoting the Fit India movement.

Tweeting a video of him performing yoga, Rijiju wrote, "I dedicate this 'Yoga' session to Congress Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury Ji for his promotion of #FitIndiaMovement."

On Thursday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President's address and took a jibe at Chowdhury looking at his mannerisms while delivering speeches.