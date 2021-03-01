After PM Modi, Amit Shah takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was administered Medanta Hospital doctors, reported news agency ANI reported.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the PM.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. He was administered Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin'. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine and wrote, "Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely."
The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
