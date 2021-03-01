After PM Modi, Amit Shah takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to the PM.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine shot. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he said.