After Modi govt approves CBI probe, Swamy wonders if his job is done

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The apex court has now directed the Maharashtra and Bihar police as well as Rajput's father to file their replies on a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

While thousands had clamoured for a CBI investigation, one of the loudest voices had been that of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. He had announced nearly a month ago now, that he had asked an advocate to look into the possibility of a CBI probe. Since then, Swamy has also written to the Prime Minister, and been a part of many debates and discussions.

"The SC has been informed by the Centre that Sushant case has been handed over to CBI. Have I completed my commitment and free to go?" he tweeted in response to the news on Wednesday.

Netizens however were quick to respond, indicating that if they had their way, Swamy was definitely not free to go. As one user put it, Swamy was needed to "spearhead this fight".