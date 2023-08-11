Girl Said 'What If I Eliminate The One You Love The Most?': Mother Of Boy Found Dead Inside Bed Box In Delhi

ANI

Delhi: The body of an 11-year-old child was found stuffed inside a bed box in Delhi's Inder Puri area, the police said on Friday. After receiving information, the police reached and registered a case.

"I was returning from my office when I got a call from his (deceased) dance teacher...When I reached home, I realised that things were messed up...My husband then got a call from a girl who said what if I eliminate from your lives the person you both love the most? She was calmy speaking and we had a doubt she's done something as she had been threatening for the last 4 years...After the call ended I began my search and found Divyansh inside the bed box.. We took him to the nearest clinic, but he was referred to the emergency. When we took him to the emergency, he was declared brought dead...," the mother of the deceased told media persons.

The mother alleges the role of a woman behind the child's death. A probe has been initiated into the matter, officials said.

Earlier, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Sweety, was found dead in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border area in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on August 5. Later, police arrested the deceased’s husband and two brothers-in-law for allegedly killing her.

