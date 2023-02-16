After GIS, Yogi's UP govt set to kick off industrial projects worth ₹16 lakh crore

After getting more than expected proposals in the recently held Global Investors Summit, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is planning its first ground breaking ceremony in the next six months.

The UP Government is expecting to kick off industrial projects worth ₹16 lakh crore in the first ground breaking ceremony.

While the senior ministers in the Yogi cabinet would make investment a ground reality, the officials have been asked to monitor each MoU signed during the GIS. In the wake of the huge amount of investment promised during the GIS, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to constitute an Investment Implementation Unit (IIU).

This unit will be formed in each department where a secretary level official would head it. These units would be responsible for implementation of each MoU related to their department. Officials up to special secretary level and above would be given responsibility to execute MoUs sector wise. To help foreign investors a call centre would become operational soon.

13,000 MoUs worth ₹16 lakh crore

The UP CM Yogi convened a meeting with the officials of all departments after the GIS and discussed the implementation of MoUs. He said that work may begin soon of 13,000 MoUs amounting to ₹16 lakh crore.

The investors in these MoUs are ready to start work at any time. Besides 99 MoUs have been made for projects worth ₹2.80 lakh crore on private public partnership (PPP) mode. The priority of the government would be to begin work on these PPP projects soon.

To make land available for the industrial projects the District Magistrates and officials of Development Authorities have been given instructions.

Identify sick units on prime location

CM Yogi has asked the officials to identify sick units and their utility. In case the sick units have land on prime location, it can be used for new industrial projects.

In the meeting with officials, CM Yogi said that work would begin on 34 industrial projects worth ₹3.90 lakh crore in two years. He said that within the next six month and most probably in August the state government would organize a groundbreaking ceremony.

782 investment proposals worth ₹4.11 lakh crore

Big industrial houses of the country have given 782 investment proposals amounting ₹4.11 lakh crore which will be implemented in a time bound manner, Stressing on having dialogue with the investors and solving their problems quickly, CM Yogi said that each MoU should be monitored after regular intervals.

The Chief Minister said that for ease of investor the state government would appoint Udyami Mitra who will act as escorts. While 10 Udyami Mitras are to be appointed at national level, 25 in development authorities and one in each district.

