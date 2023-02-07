Yogi Adityanath hits back at Rahul Gandhi after being called 'common thug'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Rahul Gandhi | FPJ

A day after Rahul Gandhi said Yogi Adityanath is a common thug & not a religious leader, the UP chief ministerhit back saying that till leaders like the Congress MP in Opposition, things will be easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yogi Adityanath was quoted by a TV channel saying that leaders like the Gandhi scion "make things easy for them and that he really creates favourable situation for the saffron party."

Speaking further on the Opposition's stance at Union Budget 2023, Adityanath said that if the grand old party-led Opposition makes attempts to make mischief rather than strengthening government's vision. They work with a 'polluted' mindset he had said.

Rahul Gandhi's jibes at UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Asserting that no religion talks about spreading hate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of indulging in "adharam" in UP and said the CM cannot be a religious leader for the language he uses.

During his interaction with civil society members on his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said that the CM was 'insulting' the history of his Gorakhnath math with the language he uses.

"I am sorry, he (Adityanath) is not a religious leader, he is a common thug," Gandhi was quoted as saying by an attendee at the meeting which was not open to the media.

Asked how the Congress would tackle the "storm of religion" in Uttar Pradesh, the former Congress chief said this was not about religion as he understands his religion, Hinduism, and has also studied other faiths such as Islam, Christianity, Judaism and Buddhism

"This is not dharam but adharam," Gandhi was quoted as saying while criticising the BJP.

Asking the civil society members to choose words carefully, Gandhi said that in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi is not a religious leader and does not understand Hinduism "because if he did, he would not be doing what he is doing."

With PTI inputs

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)