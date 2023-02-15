Kanpur Dehat case: Congress stages protest, SP demands Rs 5 Cr & govt Job, Yogi says SIT to probe case | Twitter video screengrab

Lucknow: Protesting against the Kanpur incident in which two women were charred to death during demolition drive, Uttar Pradesh Congress staged a massive demonstration in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party too is not far behind and has demanded Rs 5 crore as compensation to the family of deceased and government jobs to at least two. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been asked to investigate the case and submit its report.

Various parties take out march

The UP Congress on Wednesday took out a march towards Governor House to submit a memorandum regarding the Kanpur incident. Hundreds of congress workers led by state president Brijlal Khabri, regional presidents Naseemuddin Siddqui, Nakul Dubey and Anil Yadav marched from the party office but were stopped midway. Agitated lot of congress men staged dharna on road after police denied permission to march.

Organization secretary of UP Congress Anil Yadav said that the party had sought permission from the Governor a day in advance for a meeting of a delegation which was turned down. After this the party decided to march towards Governor House. He said that in every district congress workers staged demonstrations on Wednesday against the Kanpur incident.

SP slams BJP

The chief whip of Samajwadi Party in the UP assembly, Manoj Pandey said that the administration has been trying to hide the truth in the matter. While talking to the media on Wednesday, SP leader said that local legislators of his party were stopped from meeting the family of the deceased. He said that even if the victim’s family had constructed a house on government land, they have a right in the law to be heard. Pandey said that every day police have been committing atrocities on common people. He said that instead of making media statements, the responsible people in the government must reach to the family of the victim with Rs 5 lakh cheque each for the two deceased and offer of government jobs. He demanded that an FIR be lodged against the District Magistrate of Kanpur.

Meanwhile the UP CM Yogi on Wednesday said that the Kanpur incident is unfortunate and SIT is probing it. He said that a magisterial enquiry has also been ordered. The government is waiting for the report after which necessary action would be taken.

