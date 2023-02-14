UP: After more than 18 hours Kanpur family relents, bodies sent for autopsy | Twitter video screengrab

Kanpur Dehat: The family of the two women who died in a fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village in Kanpur Dehat district on Monday evening, has finally agreed to allow the district police to take the bodies for a post- mortem examination.

The family relented after negotiations with the district officials who assured the family that Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak would visit them soon.

Pathak also spoke to the family on phone.

District officials said that the JCB driver and a lekhpal have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The officials said that the family would soon be given compensation. Additional forces have also been deployed in the village.

The family had earlier refused to cremate the bodies unless the accused officials are arrested. More than 18 hours had passed since Pramila Dixit (45), and her daughter Neha (20), died in their hut that was set on fire, allegedly by policemen, during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat. The charred bodies that were reduced to ashes lied there.

U-turn by officials

The district police had initially claimed that the women set themselves on fire. But in a swift U-turn, state police on Tuesday filed a murder case against 13 people, including the sub divisional magistrate, the in-charge of the local police station and the bulldozer operator. They have also been charged with attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident took place last evening in Madauli village when officials of police, district administration and the revenue department had gone to remove encroachments from a "gram samaj" or government land, a police officer said.

The villagers said the officials arrived with a bulldozer and that they were not given any prior notice.

"They started the fire while people were still inside. We were just about able to escape. They broke our temple. Nobody did anything, not even the district magistrate. Everybody ran, nobody could save my mother," said Pramila's son Shivam Dixit.

Opposition slams the Yogi Adityanath government

District police chief BBGTS Murthy had claimed that the woman and her daughter locked themselves inside the hut and set it on fire, which resulted in their death.

Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar later said an inquiry has been ordered. "It is a very unfortunate incident. We are with the family. We will not spare those responsible," he said.

The Opposition has slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the tragic incident.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that under the BJP rule, Brahmins are being targetted. Upper caste Brahmins comprise an influential group in the state's political landscape.

"Under the Yogi (Adityanath) government, Brahmin families are targetted, and such incidents are taking place selectively. Like Dalits and backwards, Brahmins are also a target of atrocities of the Yogi government," the opposition party said in a tweet in Hindi.

A delegation of Samajwadi leaders was prevented from going to the Madauli village where the incident took place.

The Congress, too, slammed the state government, saying that 'dictatorship is at its pinnacle' in Uttar Pradesh

(with agency inputs)