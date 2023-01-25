After earthquake tremors hit North India, building collapses in UP's Lucknow, 5 people stuck under debris; visual surface |

Lucknow: Five people are still stuck under the debris of a residential building which collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Deputy General of Police DS Chauhan informed.

Update: An apartment building collapsed in Hazratganj area in UP's Lucknow. Rescue operation underway, no casualties reported yet. Earthquake tremors were felt earlier in the day.#earthquake #UttarPradesh #Lucknow #earthquakes #india pic.twitter.com/otJ1dLfjbO — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 24, 2023

While talking to the media persons, the DGP said, "Five people are still stuck under the debris and proper oxygen is being supplied to them. They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done." "They are in the same room. We are in contact with two people. Nobody has been arrested yet, a proper investigation will be done," he added.

Three people died in the incident

On Tuesday, three people died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said. The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

"Building collapsed suddenly. Three dead bodies have been found and sent to the hospital. NDRF and fire brigade personnel are present at the spot, rescue operation is underway," Pathak who reached the spot had said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to send SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed them to send SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

"Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Along with this, along with the District Magistrate and senior police officers, SDRF, and NDRF teams have been instructed to go on the spot and get relief work done. Along with this, many hospitals were instructed to remain alert," the statement said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

