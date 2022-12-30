After Congress' complaint, Delhi Police upgrades security around Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra | File

The Delhi Police on Friday held a meeting at the Congress office in the national capital on Friday and assured to upgrade the strength of MP Rahul Gandhi's security during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Delhi Police officials was attended by Congress Delhi State President Anil Chaudhary and other representatives of Rahul Gandhi.

Special squad of Delhi Police to run around Gandhi

According to the Congress, now a special squad of Delhi Police will run around Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a strong cordon will be made around him in which no unauthorized person would be able to enter.

The police's action came after Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah about the 'poor security arrangements' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It also lodged a complaint against the personnel of the Haryana Police in Sohna.

Gandhi's security to be tightened further: Delhi Police

After the complaint of Congress, Delhi Police said that now a strong rope security cordon will be made around Rahul Gandhi and his security will be further tightened.

Referring to the huge crowd gathered near Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24, the party recently released a video accusing the Delhi Police of their shortcomings in the security arrangements.

The party's organization general secretary KC Venugopal had also written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding adequate security arrangements.

CRPF and police had denied security lapse

However, both the central security forces and the Delhi Police denied any security lapse and instead accused Rahul Gandhi of violating the security protocols.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said the Congress leader violated security guidelines on 113 occasions since 2020 including in the Delhi leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.