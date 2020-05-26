After calling Rajiv Gandhi a 'murderer', Tajinder Bagga says he's 'not afraid of 'Punjab Youth Congress' threats made at him

On Tuesday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said he's not afraid of the Punjab Youth Congress's threats.
Taking to Twitter, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, "Deal Done. Decide the Date and Venue after Lockdown I will come. Dekhde aa Ek Sikh ch jyada dm hai ya Rajiv Gandhi de Chamchya Vich."
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's reaction came after Punjab Youth Congress said, “Come to Punjab. We will welcome you from Punjab border to the police outpost because the kind of language you are using needs to be taught some manners. You are a blot on humanity.Your hate filled attention seeking venomous tweets need a solid punjabi style response."
The entire argument started after Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Tuesday morning tweeted: "Good Morning @IYC Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer."
On Sunday, an FIR was filed against at Kanker in Chhattisgarh, for using offensive language against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and for trying to disturb communal harmony.
The FIR has been filed against Bagga for his May 11 tweet, which read, "I don't agree with @sambitswaraj Ji, He said Rajiv Gandhi killed 3000 people. I want to say it's just official figure, unofficial figure is more than 5000. Rajiv Gandhi is Murderer."
