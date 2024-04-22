'After Ayodhya & Kashi, It's Your Turn': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reiterates Braj Bhoomi Promise, Attacks Congress, SP In Fatehpur Sikri; Video

File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in Fatehpur Sikri on Monday said that after Ayodhya and Kashi, now it is time for the state’s Braj region to shine and grow. “After Ayodhya and Kashi, it is your turn now,” Said Yogi.

The UP CM also attacked the Opposition parties for raising questions on Lord Ram and Krishna.

The BJP has fielded sitting MP Raj Kumar Chahar from the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Chahar will fight BSP candidate Ram Niwas Sharma and Congress’s Ram Nath Sikarwar in Fatehpur Sikri, where voting will be held on May 7.

Further attacking the opposition parties, especially the SP and Congress, Yogi told voters to tell “them (Opposition parties) that you will vote for the lotus symbol and send them on a five-year leave so that they can “recite Fatia on the graves of criminals.”

"It is your responsibility. If you respect heritage, then do not give a single vote to those who raised questions on Lord Ram and Krishna. Those who made false promises in the name of development policies, those who made you yearn for Ganga jal, make them yearn for votes. Say no to them. When they got the opportunity, they did not do anything. Together with mafias and criminals, they put businessmen and women's security at stake. Congress and SP are visiting Mafias's grave. Tell them that the vote will go to the BJP and that we are giving you leave for another 5 years to go and visit graves. We are here today to tell you that Modi's 3rd term will make India developed and self-reliant. The BJP needs your vote for a developed and self-reliant India.”

Yogi was referring to the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent visit to the house of the late mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari to express condolences.

While speaking during the rally, Yogi further said that the BJP priorities nationhood but those in Opposition are raising issues of caste, community, and dynasty.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 are being held in Uttar Pradesh in all 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.