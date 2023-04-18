Atiq Ahmed killing: Where is his wife Shaista Parveen & will she surrender?

After Atiq Ahmed's death, will his wife Shaista Parveen surrender? |

Following the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, and three other alleged shooters—Guddu Muslim, Sabir, and Armaan—who are still at large.

Shaista Parveen was said to be in regular touch with her husband Atiq Ahmed while he was in jail, and she was named as a co-conspirator in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Where is Shaista Parveen?

Reports have suggested that Shaista Parveen may surrender to the police in the coming days. There was speculation that she would attend her husband's last rites, but she did not do so, and her current whereabouts are unknown. Shaista has been absconding since the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24.

Zainab Fatima, Ashraf's wife, released by Police

Ashraf's wife, Zainab Fatima, was caught by the police along with her sister-in-law Ayesha Noori and niece Unjil Noori from her maternal home located in Hatwa. They were released after being in custody for three days, as their role was not clear at that time.

Atiq Ahmed's killing

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three assailants on Sunday while talking to reporters. The entire incident was captured on live TV. The three assailants had posed as journalists and joined a group of media persons before shooting the gangster from point-blank range.

Judicial commission to probe the murders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a notification for setting up a three-member judicial commission to probe the murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. The panel will be headed by retired high court judge Arvind Kumar Tripathi and comprise retired DGP Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. The commission will be submitting its report within two months.