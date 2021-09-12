Afghanistan must not allow its soil for terror: India, Australia after 2+2 talks

New Delhi

India and Australia on Saturday asserted that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used in any manner for terrorism and it should never again become a safe haven for "breeding and training" of terrorists, as the two countries held a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-torn country after its takeover by the Taliban.

At the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 dialogue, the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries also vowed to work towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese assertiveness. With the dialogue coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that led to the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, both sides strongly called for combating terrorism without any compromise.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajath Singh held extensive in-person talks with their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Peter Dutton. Noting that Afghanistan was a “major subject of discussion”, Jaishankar said, “We had a very detailed exchange of views and our approach is very similar in a way it is summed up by the UNSC Resolution 2593, which emphasises most of all that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used in any manner by anybody for terrorism.”

Addressing a joint media briefing along with other ministers, the external affairs minister said there were also concerns relating to the composition of the interim Taliban cabinet as well as about the treatment of women and minorities. “But apart from that (terrorism), there were issues of concerns about the inclusiveness of the dispensation, concerns about the treatment of women and minorities, matters related to travel of Afghans, issues relating to humanitarian assistance. It is an evolving situation and it was a good exchange of notes,” he said.

Oz ministers meet PM

The shared commitment of India and Australia to a rules-based international order and an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific was discussed when the foreign and defence ministers of Australia met PM Modi on Saturday. Australian foreign mi­n­i­ster Marise Payne said the shared commitment was discus­sed at the meeting. Payne and Australian defence minister Peter Dutton met Modi after the ‘2+2’ dialogue. “Australia and India are longstanding partners. In our meeting with Flag of India PM @narendramodi, we discussed our nations’ shared commitment to a rules-based international order, an open, inclusive & resilient #IndoPacific & strengthening the Australia-India economic relationship,” Payne tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:33 AM IST