Aero India 2023: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads 'Gurukul' formation during flypast; watch video

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, led the 'Gurukul' formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony on Monday of the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 -- in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Air Chief Marshal flew a LCA SPT aircraft

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's indigenous fixed wing trainer aircraft flew in the formation, which had seven aircraft run-in from 12 o'clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level, and flew past over the dais.

The Air Chief Marshal led the formation flying a LCA SPT aircraft, flanked by 2xHTTs (Hindustan Turbo Trainers) and 2xliTs (Intermediate Jet Trainers), HAWK-i followed in line astern of LCA SPT and Hindustan-228 trailed the formation.

PM Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru.

"Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records," Modi said during the event.

The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The 'CEOs Round Table', under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on February 13 on the theme 'Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries'.

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Participation by more than 80 countries

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

