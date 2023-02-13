PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru today. The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

The 'CEOs Round Table', under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on February 13 on the theme 'Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries'.

#WATCH | Air show displayed at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi present at the event.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/DX5u0TYu7r — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Aatmanirbharta displayed at the event

"Prime Minister's emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed, as the event will showcase the country's progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)," the PMO said in a statement.

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Participation by more than 80 countries

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant 'New India' by displaying India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment or technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.

Addressing the curtain raiser press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Aero India 2023 will showcase the country's manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

"This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector," he said.

Singh said that February 13 to 15 will be business days, while 16 and 17 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

What does the event consist of?

The event comprises a Defence Ministers' Conclave; a CEOs Round Table; a Manthan start-up event; Bandhan ceremony; breath-taking air shows; a large exhibition; India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

"Organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, the event, the biggest-ever till date, is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries. The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event. Eight hundred and nine (809) defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sector," the Ministry said.

Singh termed the record of international participation as the reflection of not just India's buyer-seller ties with different countries, but also their shared vision of global prosperity.

The Defence Minister emphasised that Aero India 2023 will provide a renewed thrust to the Government's efforts to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry in order to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence as well as the overall development of the nation.

"A strong and self-reliant defence sector will play a pivotal role in helping India emerge as one of the top three world economies in the times to come. Achievements in the defence sector provide wide spin-off benefits to the Indian economy. The technologies developed in the field are equally useful for civilian purposes. In addition, a temperament towards science & technology and innovation is created in the society, which helps in the overall development of the nation," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also host Defence Ministers' Conclave on February 14

Defence Ministers of friendly foreign countries will participate in the meeting, which has been organised on the theme 'Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED). The conclave would address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together. The conclave is an opportunity for the defence ministers to engage with each other to carry forward the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

Singh termed the Defence Ministers' Conclave as an extremely important event, which he said, will justify its theme by providing 'SPEED' to the increasing defence cooperation with friendly countries.

A number of bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of Aero India among defence ministers, ministers of state for defence, chiefs of defence staff and defence secretaries.

The annual defence innovation event, Manthan, will be the flagship technology showcase event to be held on February 15

Being organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the Manthan platform will bring the leading innovators, start-ups, MSMEs, incubators, academia and Investors from defence and aerospace ecosystem under one roof. The Raksha Mantri will preside over the event.

The 'India Pavilion', based on 'Fixed Wing Platform' theme, will showcase India's growth in the area, including the future prospects.

There will be a total of 115 companies, displaying 227 products. It will further showcase the growth of India in developing an ecosystem for Fixed Wing platform which includes the demonstrating of various structural modules, simulators, systems (LRUs) etc. of LCA-Tejas aircraft being produced by Private Partners.

There will also be a section for Defence space, New Technologies and a UAV section which will give an insight about the growth of India in each sector.

A full scale LCA-Tejas aircraft in Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration will be at the center stage of India Pavilion.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)