Advocates Protection Bill to be discussed in Rajasthan Assembly on March 21

Rajasthan Assembly | Photo: ANI

Jaipur: The advocates practicing in Rajasthan will now get protection from assault, grievous hurt, criminal force and criminal intimidation in connection with the discharge of their duties as an advocate in court premises as these have been made cognizable offenses in the proposed Rajasthan Advocates Protection Bill.

The bill was introduced in the Rajasthan assembly on Thursday and will be discussed on March 21st.

Long pending demand from advocates

The demand for the bill gained momentum from advocates after the broad daylight murder of an advocate in Jodhpur on February 18. The advocates across the state boycotted judicial work to get this bill enacted in the state.

Various provisions of the bill

The bill provides for a maximum imprisonment of seven years and a fine of ₹50,000 in case of causing grievous hurt to an advocate, while in case of assault on an advocate, the maximum punishment will be imprisonment of two years and a fine of ₹25,000 and in cases of criminal force and intimidation against an advocate, a maximum punishment of two years is proposed.

It has a provision that in case a report of cognizable offense is received from the client or opposite client against the advocate for the act done, during the discharge of his professional duties, the same may be registered only after an inquiry by the police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

The bill provides that the inquiry shall be completed within a maximum period of seven days and if a case is registered, written information of the same be sent to the Bar Council of Rajasthan. Police protection on demand of the concerned advocate is also provided in the bill.

In case of misuse of the provisions of the bill or false complaint for malicious purposes by any advocate, the bill provides imprisonment of upto three years for the accused advocate.