Rajasthan: Gehlot govt to extend Indira Rasoi scheme to villages, full meal to be served at ₹8 to poor & needy

Taking one more populist step in the election year, the Congress government in Rajasthan is extending its Indira Rasoi scheme to villages now. A full meal is being served for ₹8 under the scheme to the poor and needy at around 980 places in the urban areas of the state. Now, it has been proposed that a total of 991 kitchens will be opened in 901 rural towns in all 33 districts of the state.

𝗞𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀

The proposal to extend the scheme to rural areas provides that the operation of these kitchens will be based on the population of the village or town. In this, one kitchen will be opened in a town with a population of 5 to 10 thousand, two in a town with a population of 10 to 20 thousand and three in a town with a population of more than 20 thousand.

The state government has directed the district collectors to start the process of selecting the firms or organizations to run the kitchens and identify the places for opening them.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗶 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰

The scheme was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic with 358 kitchens to feed the needy in the urban areas of the state and now more than 980 kitchens are running in the state which has served 10.59 crore meals so afar as stated by the minister for urban development Shanti Dhariwal in the assembly on Wednesday.

𝗚𝗲𝗵𝗹𝗼𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗟𝗔𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗸𝗲𝗲𝗽 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱

To keep a check on the quality of food, CM Ashok Gehlot has directed all the MLAs and ministers to randomly inspect and eat meals in the kitchens of their constituencies.

Notably, the scheme is a replacement for Annapurna Schems of the previous BJP government, in which there were mobile kitchens to provide food to the needy at the rate of ₹8. the Gehlot government changed the name and running the kitchens at a permanent place.

