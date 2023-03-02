Madhya Pradesh: Poor and needy deprived of benefits of Deendayal Rasoi in Jabalpur

e-Paper Get App
Updated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Deendayal Rasoi, constructed inside the ISBT bus stand in Jabalpur, has failed to cater to the poor and the downtrodden.

Despite efforts by the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC), the connivance of the supervisors of Deendayal Rasoi with the security guards, bus drivers and bus conductors at the bus stand resulted in less turnout at the Deendayal Rasoi.

People are often compelled to purchase food from shops located outside the bus stand. Auto-rickshaw drivers alleged that when they reach the Deendayal Rasoi for food, they are implicated of arriving there in an inebriated condition and are denied meals.

Some locals, requesting anonymity, told the Free Press that in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, meals were being parcelled and being given to the customers. They further alleged that the practice is still prevalent, even after Covid-19 has waned, as some influential people are provided meals by parcelling them in food packets.

Channu Choudhary, a daily wage labourer, said that he was oblivious of the Deendayal Rasoi and its benefits since a long time. He said that there are no sign boards to indicate the same.

When JMC Commissioner, Mahesh Kori was contacted, he said that he was unaware of the issue and assured of duly promotion of Deendayal Rasoi, so that its benefits could be provided to the poor.

