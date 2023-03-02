Madhya Pradesh: SpiceJet abruptly cancels flights between March 2 to March 17 from Jabalpur

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Private airlines company SpiceJet has given a big blow to the air passengers of Jabalpur and surrounding areas. Without any official notice, SpiceJet Airlines has canceled its flights from from March 2 to March 17. Nine flights of SpiceJet canceled from Dumna airport of Jabalpur.

Jabalpur is the biggest center of Mahakaushal. A large number of flyers travel by air from Jabalpur and surrounding districts. No official information has been given to the passengers about the cancellation of the flight.

Just by sending a message, the airport authority of Dumna informed.

SpiceJet's Mumbai and Delhi flights are operated from Jabalpur's Dumna airport, in which a large number of fliers travel to Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

People who had planned to travel to Delhi and Mumbai by SpiceJet's air service are now planning to travel by train or bus due to the cancellation of the flight. Flyers said that they had to travel to Mumbai or Delhi due to urgent work, but SpiceJet has taken an irresponsible step by suddenly canceling the flight. Most of the resentment was seen among those who had to reach Mumbai for treatment.